Mr Faisu gets married in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah, shares emotional note with Nikah pictures

Faisal Shaikh celebrated a major personal milestone in Saudi Arabia, posting photographs from the ceremony and asking followers to pray for a happy and blessed married life.

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Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh begins new chapter of life (PC: Instagram)

Content creator Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has started a new chapter in his life. The social media star surprised his followers by sharing photographs from his wedding on Instagram on Saturday. The ceremony took place in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a city that holds deep religious significance for Muslims. Faisu looked happy as he shared the special moment with his family by his side. His post soon drew attention from fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers for the newly married couple.

Mr Faisu announces his Nikah in Madinah

After weeks of speculation about his wedding, Faisu confirmed the news through a series of photographs from his Nikah ceremony. Along with the pictures, he shared a heartfelt message and quoted a verse from the Quran, writing, “‘And We created you in pairs’ | Quran 78:8 Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.”

He also requested blessings from his followers as he began this new journey. “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.” he wrote.

Check out viral pictures from Faisal Sheikh’s Nikaah ceremony here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

Who is Mr Faisu’s wife?

Before the announcement, rumours about Faisu’s wedding had been circulating on social media. A wedding invitation had also gone viral, reportedly suggesting that he would marry a woman named Tanya. However, Faisu’s announcement focused on the Nikah and the importance of having his family present for the occasion.

Further details about his wife and their relationship have not been shared in the announcement. The wedding photographs show the couple celebrating the occasion in traditional attire.

Fans and celebrities congratulate Mr Faisu

Soon after Faisu posted the pictures, fans and celebrities began sending their wishes. Shreya Kalra, who won Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, commented, “Mubarak ho.” Actress Ayesha Khan, known for her role in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, also congratulated him, writing, “Mabrook.”

Who is Mr Faisu?

Faisal Shaikh became popular during the lockdown when his short videos on TikTok attracted a large audience. He later built a strong presence on Instagram, where he has around 33.5 million followers.

Faisu went on to participate in television reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and The 50. He also made his acting debut as the lead character Raghu in the action thriller series Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes, released in 2021. His journey from creating short videos to appearing on television helped him build a large fan base.