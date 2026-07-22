MrBeast marries longtime girlfriend Thea Booysen in private island wedding, shares first photos

YouTuber MrBeast has married longtime partner Thea Booysen in an intimate wedding attended by close family and friends. The couple later shared photos from the ceremony, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

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MrBeast marries girlfriend Thea Booysen (PC: Instagram)

One of the internet’s biggest creators has entered a new chapter in his personal life. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has married longtime girlfriend Thea Booysen in a private island wedding ceremony held on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. After keeping the celebrations away from the spotlight, the newlyweds shared their first wedding photos on social media, where they were met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans around the world. While the ceremony was intimate, the couple’s relationship has attracted attention since they first went public several years ago.

MrBeast marries longtime girlfriend Thea Booysen

MrBeast and Thea Booysen exchanged vows during a private ceremony attended by around 70 family members and close friends. Instead of hosting a lavish public event, the couple chose a week-long celebration focused on spending time with loved ones. Guests reportedly enjoyed activities including snorkelling, kitesurfing, and more before the wedding ceremony.

The wedding was officiated by a family friend, while Thea wore a custom Nicole and Felicia Couture gown and MrBeast opted for a classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo. According to the couple, they wanted the occasion to remain personal rather than turning it into a public spectacle.

‘I found MrsBeast’: MrBeast shares dreamy wedding pictures with Thea Booysen

Following the ceremony, MrBeast shared a series of wedding photos on social media, captioning the post, “I found MrsBeast” and calling it “the best day of my life.” The pictures showed the couple celebrating on the beach and enjoying the occasion with family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

The announcement quickly gained millions of views and thousands of congratulatory messages, with fans praising the couple for keeping their special day private until after the celebrations had concluded.

MrBeast and Thea Booysen relationship timeline

MrBeast and Thea Booysen first met in South Africa when MrBeast was visiting that place for filming in early 2022 and soon began dating. Despite living in different countries, they maintained a long-distance relationship before eventually spending more time together in the United States.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024 after MrBeast proposed during a family Christmas celebration. Throughout their relationship, both have largely chosen to keep their personal lives private despite their large online followings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thea Donaldson (@thea)

Who is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African content creator, esports commentator, and author. She also has academic qualifications in law, psychology, and neuropsychology, making her well known beyond the world of online content creation. She is also a gamer and streamer who goes by the alias TheaBeasty.