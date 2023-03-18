Home

Entertainment

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s Film Fails to Attract Audience – Check Detailed Analysis

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s Film Fails to Attract Audience – Check Detailed Analysis

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's story about a mother's struggle for her kids fails to create an impact on the audience. Check the film's opening day business report here.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1 Rani Mukerji's Film Fails to Attract Audience - Check Detailed Analysis

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji is back, leading yet another heartfelt story of struggle and emotions with her new film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The film is based on the true story of an Indian mother whose kids were taken away from her by the Norwegian government in the name of child welfare. The emotional story of a mother’s struggle to get her kids back at any cost should have hit all the right chords with the audience but something about it didn’t click. At least that’s what the Box Office collection of the film hints at.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway has opened at a very negligible number at the ticket window. The film, directed by Ashima Chibber, was released on March 17 all across the country but it could only collect a minuscule figure of Rs 1.50 crore nett (early estimates). This is probably the lowest for any Rani starrer at the Box Office, and certainly the lowest for a film that is solely riding on her shoulders.

You may like to read

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway performs terribly at box office

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway had an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.66 percent on Friday. The maximum occupancy came from the night shows at 12.55 percent. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and it is not going to benefit from low word-of-mouth. It is facing a Box Office clash with Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato which has also performed terribly at the ticket window. However, the Nandita Das directorial has at least received good word-of-mouth and rave reviews for its emotional and hard-hitting story.

Kabzaa, on the other hand, starring Kannada stars Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran among others has roared at the Pan-India level and collected around Rs 11 crore on its opening day.

With the dud performances of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and Zwigato, it is safe to say that the audience is in no mood to see anything emotional or hard-hitting right now. What do you think about the Box Office of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway here? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.