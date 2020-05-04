Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Mrs Serial Killer that released on online streaming giant, Netflix, has been hit by the piracy site Tamilrockers. The film is based on a doctor getting jailed for string of shocking murders and his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence. The film also features Mohit Raina in pivotal role. Also Read - Punjabi Movie Sufna Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

The crime thriller features Jacqueline as Sona Mukherjee, who will go to any length to prove her husband’s innocence. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Mritunjoy Mukherjee, who is charged with six gruesome murders and Mohit Raina, who plays the role of a cop on a mission to find the truth behind the murders. The film has received mixed response so far. Also Read - Voot’s The Raikar Case Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

With theatres shut during the lockdown, Tamilrockers does not leave a chance to leak all the popular shows and series that releases on Amazon, Netflix, Zee5 or Hotstar. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan Kunder.

Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.