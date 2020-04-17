The makers of much-awaited Netflix series, Mrs. Serial Killer, featuring Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina have finally shared the first look of its lead cast and also revealed that the show will premiere on May 1. Jacqueline also shared the information on Instagram and also expressed how close the series is to her heart. She also gave a one-line description of the character she is playing in the forthcoming Netflix series. Also Read - Salman Khan Goes Horse-Riding With Iulia Vantur, Spends Time With Mom Salma as 20 People Get Stuck at Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown

The Kick actor wrote: "Playing Sona Mukerjee, a loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband's innocence…How far will she go for love?" The 'Roy' actor wrapped up the post by putting out the details about the trailer launch and premiers: "This one is close to my heart and excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April!! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1."

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the role of Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee in the series alongside Jacqueline, also shared the first glimpse of his character. The 50-year-old star introduced the character to his followers on Twitter. “I’d like you guys to meet Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee. A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?” the tweet read.

Alongside the first look of his character, he also revealed the trailer launch time and premiere dates.



Mohit Raina plays police inspector Imran Shahid in Mrs Serial Killer. “A glimpse of Inspector Imran Shahid. Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted? Excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1. Don’t miss it as this is my first film with Netflix.❤️❤️” the actor wrote as he shared his first look photo on social media.



Last year in April, the makers had dropped the news of roping in Jacqueline for Mrs. Serial Killer and suggested a release by the end of the year. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. Farah had said in a statement earlier last year, “So thrilled that Jacqueline makes her digital debut with our film ‘Mrs Serial Killer’. Shirish and I are excited and also gearing up to give the audience something completely new and unexpected.”