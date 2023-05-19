Home

Mrunal Thakur Aces Cheeky Display of Side Butt in Her Hottest Appearance at Cannes 2023 So Far

India at Cannes 2023: Munal Thakur looks sizzling in a white gown with ruffles and butt-baring detailing as she takes over the red carpet in style once again.

Mrunal Thakur at Cannes 2023 (Photo: Instagram/ Mrunal Thakur fan club)

Mrunal Thakur at Cannes 2023: Actor Mrunal Thakur made yet another stunning appearance at Cannes International Film Festival. The actor donned a white gown and showed off her voluptuous figure in one of her best looks so far. This was a bit of a daring look considering she went safe earlier with her outing in a sheer, sequinned saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock, followed by a hooded outfit by Anamika Khanna.

This time, as she took over the red carpet, Mrunal wore a sequinned and structured white gown that had an elaborate ruffle detail along with various cut-outs. The highlight of her gown was the cheeky butt-baring detailing that definitely got some eye-popping reactions from the fans on the internet.

CHECK MRUNAL THAKUR’S VIRAL PICTURES FROM CANNES 2023:

Mrunal kept her hair straight and side-parted and styled her sparkly white gown with a pair of long diamond earrings. She matched her eye makeup with silver and white on the dress and went for a nude lip shade to finish her overall look. She definitely created a statement.

Meanwhile, the internet is abuzz with reactions to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes appearances. On Thursday evening (IST), the former attended the premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ in a hooded metallic number by Sophie Couture that also featured a big black bow on the waist. Urvashi made heads turn with her choice of lipstick as she applied a blue lipstick while picking on the shade of her voluminous gown.

Indian beauties are definitely adding more glamour at the 67th Cannes Film Festival. Do you like Mrunal’s look though?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.