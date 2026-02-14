Home

Mrunal Thakur addresses dating rumours with Dhanush, says wedding is ‘on the cards’

In the glitzy, glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under intense scrutiny, whether for their personal or professional life. One such case happened with Actor Mrunal Thakur, who recently found herself at the centre of similar chatter after reports claimed that she was secretly dating actor Dhanush and might even tie the knot soon. The rumours escalated ahead of Valentine’s Day, leaving fans curious about whether the actor was preparing for a big life announcement.

However, now Mrunal Thakur has addressed these speculations head-on, breaking the silence on whether she is planning to make this big announcement anytime soon.

Mrunal Thakur talks about her wedding

When asked about the speculation surrounding her personal life, Mrunal confirmed that she does see marriage in her future but is in no rush. She said, “Yes, a wedding is on the cards, and whenever the right day, the right time and the right person walk into my life, I will be the first one to announce it on my social networking sites.”

The actor further revealed that she is still waiting for the right partner to enter her life. Mrunal Thakur made this statement after she dismissed rumours linking her romantically to Dhanush.

What Mrunal said earlier about her wedding

Recently, reports suggested that Mrunal had been secretly dating Dhanush and was planning to get married on February 14, on Valentine’s Day. During an interview, she was asked about the possibility of getting married soon.

Reacting to the claims, Mrunal said, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools’ Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all, I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.”

Relationship rumours about Mrunal and Dhanush

While there has been no official confirmation on the relationship between Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush, rumours of their dating have been doing the rounds from last year and quickly caught public attention.

Before August, Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein, which sparked curiosity among fans. Later, in August, videos and pictures of the actor welcoming Dhanush at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 and hugging him further fuelled speculation.

Despite the growing buzz, neither actor confirmed the relationship.

Mrunal shares how marriage decisions are changing

Speaking about modern relationships, Mrunal spoke about how perspectives around marriage have evolved.

”Like, earlier, people might have had certain reasons to get married, but today, people marry because they want to, and they want to do it with the right person,” she added.

About Mrunal’s upcoming film

Speaking of her upcoming work, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, where she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is described as an “imperfectly perfect love story” of Shashank and Roshni.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios, the much-awaited romantic drama is slated to hit theatres on February 20.

