Home

Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush to ring wedding bells soon? Will get married on…

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush to ring wedding bells soon? Will get married on…

Wedding on card for Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush? Find details inside.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush to ring wedding bells soon? Will get married on…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, where celebrities are always under intense public scrutiny, rumours and speculations fly faster than the speed of light. Amongst the many speculations making headlines every day, celebrity relationships often become a hot topic of discussion. One such similar event occurred recently when actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush found themselves at the centre of wedding buzz, with rumours of their wedding on the card doing the rounds. As per reports, the duo will tie the knot on February 14. While the two haven’t confirmed anything officially, fans are speculating wedding bells may soon ring for the rumoured couple.

Wedding rumours take over the industry

As per the reports, the two are all set to tie the knot on February 14. Reports also claim that the alleged wedding will be a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. However, while the news has created a buzz, neither the actors nor their teams have responded to the rumours.

What Mrunal Thakur said about dating rumours

In an earlier interaction, addressing the dating speculation around her and Dhanush, Mrunal said that she was aware of the allegations circulating in town regarding the two of them and admitted that she found them “funny” when she first read them.

She also reacted to reports claiming that Dhanush flew from Chennai to Mumbai to attend a screening of her film Son Of Sardaar 2 just for her.Mrunal clarified, “Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How the rumours started

The rumours of their dating began when a video of Mrunal and Dhanush, reportedly from a screening of Son Of Sardaar 2, went viral. The clip showed the two holding hands and whispering into each other’s ears, which immediately caught fans’ attention.

Further fueling the rumours, fans also noticed that Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein, despite not being a part of the project. Not only that, but she also introduced both of Dhanush’s sisters to Instagram, and they followed her back.

Since Dhanush is a private person; only close ones and industry friends are closely connected with his family, which made these gestures appear even more significant to fans.

Are they really dating?

As per sources, Mrunal and Dhanush are dating, and their relationship is quite fresh. The report further stated that the two have no plans to go public with their relationship anytime soon, as they prefer to keep things private for now.

Truth or speculation?

While the wedding date rumours have taken social media by storm, there is still no official confirmation. Until either Mrunal Thakur or Dhanush speaks about it, everything remains speculative. For now, fans are curious to know what’s in store for the couple.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.