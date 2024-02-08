Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi to Collab For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love Drama: Reports

Home

According to the most recent reports, Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi would collaborate on a brand-new love drama directed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made a lot of project announcements recently. While Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and his ambitious film ‘Love & War‘ are making waves, his OTT web series Heeramandi will premiere on streaming services later in 2024. In the midst of these announcements, reports arose suggesting that Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be involved in a project that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be bankrolling.

PeepingMoon.com cites sources that claim the untitled movie would explore a modern love tale with a musical theme. The film, which is being directed by Ravi Udyawar (Mom), promises heartfelt songs and a new on-screen duo of Thakur and Chaturvedi. “It’s a pure romance drama set in a contemporary world and backed by soulful compositions. Mrunal, who has captured the hearts of the Indian youth with films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, will continue her streak in the romance genre with this film, and romancing her on-screen this time is Siddhant, popularly known for his breakthrough performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Their fresh on-screen chemistry only adds to the excitement for this SLB production, ” the report quoted.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur debuted in the Hindi film Love Sonia (2018). She garnered her two SIIMAs with the Telugu romance drama Sita Ramam in 2022. Her next appearance will be with Huma Qureshi in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan. She will co-star with Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu movie Family Star. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, is winning praise for his stand-up comedy performance in the most recent Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Reviews for Siddhant’s outstanding performance as a young person negotiating life’s intricacies in the friendship-focused film, which also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, are raving. Siddhant is presently working on the action drama Yudhra from Excel Entertainment and the love narrative Dharma Productions.

