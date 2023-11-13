Home

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Badshah? Their Cosy Exit From Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali 2023 Party Raises Eyebrows, Watch

Mrunal Thakur and Badshah's Viral Video Leaves Fans Guessing About Romance. Netizens Say, 'It's a Diwali Dhamaka' - Check Reactions

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was last spotted at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali 2023 party, is making headlines for being romantically involved with rapper and singer Badshah. A video from Shilpa and Raj’s Diwali party has set social media abuzz, capturing the duo holding hands as they depart the festive event. In the video, Mrunal Thakur, donning a green ethnic outfit, takes the lead, while Badshah, looking sharp in black attire, follows closely as they leave Shilpa’s Diwali bash. The footage, shared on Reddit, has sparked speculation about the nature of their bond, with some users dubbing them an “unlikely couple.” The internet couldn’t help but comment on the surprising pairing, with one Reddit user expressing their astonishment, stating, “I in no way expected them as a couple. Wow. Really wow.”

Not only this but questions about Badshah’s marital status also arose, as a user noted his previous marriage to Jasmine Masih, which ended in divorce in 2020. Badshah and Jasmine share a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in January 2017.

Despite the speculation, some Reddit users offered alternative interpretations of the video, suggesting that the hand-holding could be a friendly gesture, possibly a goodbye. Additionally, there were references to earlier rumours about Mrunal Thakur dating a Telugu actor, a claim she had denied just a few weeks ago.

Watch the viral video of Badshah and Mrunal Thakur holding hands



The gossip mill continued to churn as users recalled a past attempt by filmmaker Karan Johar to set up Badshah with designer Seema Sajdeh during an episode of “Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.” Some even mentioned previous rumours linking Badshah to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

Mrunal Thakur and Badshah have worked on a music video in 2021’s ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl‘. As the video continues to circulate and social media speculations abound, the mystery surrounding Mrunal Thakur and Badshah’s relationship status remains a hot topic among fans and followers.

What do you think about this new pair in B-town? Let us know in the comment box below and watch this space for more Bollywood gossip.

