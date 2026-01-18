Home

Mrunal Thakur breaks silence amid wedding rumours with Dhanush, shares first post: ‘Unshaken and grounded’

In the glitzy and ever-watchful world of showbiz, celebrities are always under scrutiny, whether it is for their personal life or professional life. Every move, every statement is diligently observed and sparks massive speculation. One such situation occurred recently when actress Mrunal Thakur found herself in the midst of intense chatter, as reports suggested she was tying the knot with Tamil superstar Dhanush. While neither of the stars reacts to this speculation, buzz on social media has been doing the rounds. However, Mrunal Thakur has dropped her first post since the buzz, and it seems to send out a strong message of calm and confidence amid all the noise

Relationship rumours around Mrunal and Dhanush

As per reports, Mrunal and Dhanush have allegedly been dating for some time, though both stars have maintained complete silence on the matter. The news of their romance first started in August 2025, when Mrunal was seen rushing to greet Dhanush at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Fans were quick to notice this, and soon that started the streak of their dating speculations.

Valentine’s Day wedding buzz takes over social media

The speculation further escalated when, just a day ago, several online reports claimed that the duo were planning to get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026. However, neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has officially addressed these claims or confirmed the same.

Source dismisses marriage claims

Putting an end to the rumours, a source close to the actor has dismissed these speculations and said, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind.”

The source further clarified that such wedding plans would not align with her professional commitments, as she has a lot on her plate right now.

Film releases make a wedding unlikely

The same source added, “She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such proximity to her film release? And then in March, she has another film’s release in Telugu in March.”

The source also emphasised that her film Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is scheduled for release around the rumoured wedding date, making it impractical for her to plan a wedding during such a crucial professional phase.

‘Grounded, glowing and unshaken’

Now Amid this chatter, Mrunal Thakur has dropped her first on social media. Taking to Instagram, she posted a sun-kissed video of herself standing on a boat. In the video, as the wind washes her hair, she is seen peacefully enjoying the moment.

Captioning the clip, Mrunal wrote, “Grounded, glowing, and unshaken!”

Soon after she shared this post, fans were quick to notice and react. Many believed that her post is a quiet nod to staying centred and unaffected by speculation and public attention.

