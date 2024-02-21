Home

Mrunal Thakur Buys ‘Jodi Flats’ Worth Rs 10 Crore in Mumbai From Kangana Ranaut’s Family: Reports

Mrunal Thakur along with her father have bought two apartments worth Rs 10 crore from Kangana Ranaut's family in Mumbai’s Andheri West area.

Mrunal Thakur, who is basking in the success of her Telugu film, Hi Nanna with Telugu superstar Nani, has reportedly purchased a new flat in Andheri, Mumbai, which belongs to actress Kangana Ranaut’s father, Amardeep Ranaut, and her brother Akshat Deep Ranaut. According to the sale deed documents, Mrunal Thakur and her father Udaysingh Bhatesingh Thakur purchased two apartments in the Oberoi Springs project in Andheri West. At the moment, the ‘Sita Ramam‘ star lives in the same apartment building.

Mrunal Thakur Purchases 2 Flats From Kangana Ranaut’s Family

Mrunal is transferring to a separate wing of the same society in Andheri, where she now rents an apartment, according to Zoom. She bought the apartment on the seventeenth floor.

According to registration paperwork, the ‘Jodi Flats’ were registered on January 25, 2024. The first flat is 94.46 square meters in size, and Rs 30 lakh in stamp duty was paid for it. The records state that a stamp duty of Rs 30 lakh was paid for the second unit, which has a total area of 92.66 square meters. In Oberoi Springs, there are residential buildings of 35 stories each that house 2.5 BHK apartments.

Mrunal Thakur started her acting career in the television soap opera ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti‘ and now appears in both Telugu and Hindi films. Kumkum Bhagya (2014–2016) and Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) are some of her most popular works on TV. Did you know that Mrunal Thakur made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 film Love Sonia? She rose to fame in 2019 with the biographical movies Super 30 and Batla House. Mrunal became a popular face down South with her exceptional work in films like ‘Hi Nanna‘ and ‘Sita Ramam.’

