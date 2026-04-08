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Mrunal Thakur calls Ranveer Singh her lucky charm; Says, reason why I exist…

Mrunal Thakur calls Ranveer Singh her ‘lucky charm’; Says, ‘reason why I exist…’

Mrunal Thakur opens up about her bond with Ranveer Singh, credits him for her journey, and praises his performance in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

When a film becomes a blockbuster, the noise around it is expected. But when it crosses a massive milestone like Rs 1000 crore, the conversation gets bigger and more personal. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is not just winning at the box office; it is also bringing out heartfelt stories from people in the industry. The latest voice to join that conversation is Mrunal Thakur. And hers isn’t just praise, it’s gratitude.

In a recent chat, Mrunal opened up about her connection with Ranveer Singh, calling him her “lucky charm” and even crediting him for her entry into the industry. At a time when Ranveer’s film is creating history, her words feel even more special.

Mrunal Thakur calls Ranveer Singh her ‘lucky charm’

Speaking about Ranveer, Mrunal didn’t hold back. She shared, “My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens… it was then that filmmakers started noticing me, and that is how… I give my credit to him, and this man has really helped me. Such a positive person, and he deserves all the success.”

It’s not often that actors openly trace their journey back to a single moment, but for Mrunal, that ad with Ranveer seems to have changed everything.

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Mrunal also spoke about Ranveer’s performance in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, and her reaction says it all. “The acting was not surface-level. It had depth and layers. I didn’t watch it as Ranveer Singh. I only saw it as Hamza… it was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster! He can do everything.”

For her, it wasn’t about star power; it was about the character. And that’s what made the performance stand out.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ continues its powerful run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ released on March 19 and quickly turned into one of the biggest Bollywood successes. The film follows an Indian spy who enters Lyari to take down a terror network while rising through the ranks of the underworld. The sequel dives deeper into his past, showing how he became Hamza Ali Mazari and how he plans to take control from within.

The film also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and others, along with an intense face-off that has caught the audience’s attention. With over Rs 1000 crore already crossed, the film continues to dominate the box office.

What’s next for Mrunal Thakur?

On the work front, Mrunal is now gearing up for her next film, ‘Dacoit’. The film also stars Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap, and is set to release on April 10. As ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ keeps growing, stories like Mrunal’s remind us that behind every big success, there are personal journeys quietly connected to it.

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