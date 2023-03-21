Home

Mrunal Thakur Drops Teary Throwback Pic With Cryptic Caption: ‘One Day at a Time’

Mrunal Thakur Drops Teary Throwback Pic: Mrunal Thakur, known for her jaw-dropping fashion statements and charming persona expressed her vulnerable side to her fans and followers. The actor posted an emotional throwback picture of herself with a cryptic note. Mrunal’s picture shows her teary, followed by a video where she explains the same. The Sita Ramam actor is known for being candid and upfront in her interviews. However, it is the first time she has expressed her sentimental side on social media. Her performance in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey was also hailed where she played the wife of a former cricketer.

MRUNAL THAKUR SHARES A CRYPTIC NOTE ALONG WITH TEARY PHOTO

Mrunal took to her Instagram stories and posted her pic where she looks sad and is almost about to break down. She captioned it with a cryptic note that read “Yesterday was tough. But today I’m stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don’t read out loud but I’m choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt.” She further added “Taking one day at a time! It’s ok to be naive and vulnerable.” After that she posted another video on her Instagram stories where she told “And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn’t make it, but today I’m happy. And, I made it, woohoo!”

Mrunal made her acting debut with the television show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012). She shot to fame with the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. After debuting with Love Sonia (2018) in Bollywood, she essayed crucial roles in films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan and Dhamaka.

Mrunal will next be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer mystery thriller Gumraah (2023) and Ishaan Khatter’s war drama Pippa. She is also filming for her Telugu movie Nani 30 starring Nani.

