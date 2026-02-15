Mrunal Thakur laughs off Dhanush wedding rumours, says ‘I am here romancing...'

For two weeks straight, social media seemed more invested in Mrunal Thakur’s “wedding” than her upcoming film. Fan pages, gossip portals and forwards claimed she was all set to marry Dhanush on Valentine’s Day. The date was fixed. The buzz was loud. The internet was convinced.

Then February 14 arrived. And quietly passed. No wedding photos. No official statement. No celebration. Just another day. Now, in a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Mrunal has reacted to the rumours, and her response is far from dramatic. She laughed.

Mrunal Thakur on marriage pressure at home

Interestingly, in her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal plays an urban girl searching for an arranged marriage match. So does real life mirror reel life?

She admits her family does nudge her about settling down. “They say settle ho jao (get settled in life).”

But she also makes it clear that her family understands the kind of life she leads. Balancing projects in the south and Hindi cinema leaves little space for relationships.

“They do understand it’s not easy being an actor, balancing south films and Hindi cinema. My friends who are married and have kids say we can’t imagine what you are doing. And I tell them I can’t imagine what you are doing. Life is tough. It’s not easy being an actor. It’s like being a sanyaasi because you have to be so focused, give up on food, sleep, and so much.”

For her, focus comes first.

Mrunal Laughs at wedding rumours with Dhanush

When reminded that social media had almost married her off, Mrunal joked, “Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them.” She shared that until recently, she did not even have a PR team. Things changed when her home address became public, and she had to hire one for safety reasons.

Still, she chose humour over anger. “I have realised that even if I spend Rs 3 crore, Rs 6 crore, Rs 10 crore, itni publicity mujhe kabhi nahi milegi (I would never get such publicity). So, a big thank you to everybody who has been spreading fake rumours.”

Addressing the gossip directly, she added, “I don’t want to involve any other actor in this, but I do want to say that I am a very open person. If there is anything in my life, I will put it out. I don’t get annoyed at all. I laugh it out. If I spend my energies on those rumours, I will not be able to focus on my career.”

‘The only constant partner is the camera’

She ended on a thoughtful note, “I am here romancing the camera, and the only constant partner I want to have with me is the camera.”

For now, that says it all. Mrunal will next be seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama releases in theatres on February 20.