Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, And Chinmayi Express Concern After Rashmika Mandanna’s Deepfake Video Goes Viral

After Rashmika Mandana's deepfake video created stir on the internet, many celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Naga Chaitanya reacted to viral video.

Rashmika Mandana’s AI-generated deepfake video of entering an elevator went viral on the internet. After veteran star Amitabh Bachchan expressed his concern, actors like Naga Chaitanya, Mrunal Thakur, and Chinmayi Sripaada have reacted to the video. The video was posted by British Indian Zara Patel on Instagram on October 9, 2023, and it fetched over 18 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Amitabh Bachchan Speaks in Support of Rashmika Mandanna

Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan posted on X:

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

Mrunal Thakur Thanks Rashmika Mandanna For Speaking Up

Mrunal Thakur penned a note in support of Rashmika Mandanna on her Instagram account on Monday evening. It read “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, and for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent. Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, and as a society? We may be actresses in the “limelight” but at the end of the day each one of us are human. Why aren’t we talking about it? Don’t remain silent, now is not the time (sic).”

Telugu Actor Naga Chaitanya ‘Calls For Action’

Naga Chaitanya also reacted to Rashmika Mandanna’s viral video on X. He wrote, “It’s truly disheartening to see how technology is being misused and the thought of what this can progress to in the future is even scarier. Action has to be taken and some kind of law has to be enforced to protect people who have been and will be a victim of this. Strength to you.” Rashmika shared her condolences with Chaitanya over the social media website.

Naga Chaitanya Reacts to Rashmika Mandanna’s AI-Generated Video:

It’s truly disheartening to see how technology is being misused and the thought of what this can progress to in the future is even scarier.

Action has to be taken and some kind of law has to be enforced to protect people who have and will be a victim to this .Strength to you. https://t.co/IKIiEJtkSx — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 6, 2023

Chinmayi Sripaada ‘Raises Awareness Over The Misuse of AI’

Vocalist Chinmayi Sripaada addressed the community via X to raise awareness about the concerning matter. She wrote on X, “Several months ago, a video of one of our most favourite actors in an AI avatar performed to Kaavaalaa from Jailer released – only it wasn’t her. It was a Deep Fake. Nobody knows for sure whether Ms Simran had consented in advance to her likeness being used in the Deep Fake AI rendering of Kaavaalaa. She shared it on her social media pages as well (sic).”

Chinmayi added, “Now a deepfake Rashmika video surfaces and I just saw her Instagram story where she genuinely looks disturbed – In a country where women’s bodies are exploited every day, Deep Fake is going to be the next weapon they use to target and harass and blackmail girls to extort, blackmail and rape; Their clueless families in one small village or town is not going to understand when the so-called maanam / or honour is at stake. Loan apps harass women borrowers with photoshopped images of their faces over porn photos and they can’t deal with that. But a Deep Fake is going to be tougher for the usual untrained eye to spot.”

“Everyone doesn’t have high-res displays. I truly hope there is a nationwide awareness campaign that can kickstart urgently to educate the general public about the dangers of deepfakes for girls and to report incidents instead of taking matters into their own hands,” she concluded.

Chinmayi Sripaada Expresses Concern Over AI-Generated Video:

Several months ago, a video of one of our most favourite actors in an AI avatar performed to Kaavaalaa from Jailer released – only it wasn’t her. It was a Deep Fake.

Nobody knows for sure whether Ms Simran had consented in advance to her likeness to be used in the Deep Fake AI… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 6, 2023

In response to Chinmayi’s note on X, Rashmika thanked her by saying: “Thank you @Chinmayi for creating awareness on this, hoping strict action is taken and regulated guidelines are put into place.”

Thank you @Chinmayi for creating awareness on this🙏🏼 hoping strict action is taken and regulated guidelines are put into place. https://t.co/zlo8rJyXw8 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the deepfake video and called it ‘disheartening. She said, “It was disheartening to watch the viral video’. She further said “But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this.” She called for legal action against the deepfake viral video.

