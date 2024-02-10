Home

Mrunal Thakur on Body Shaming And Being ‘Sexy’: ‘I Have Thick Thighs…’

Mrunal Thakur, who has been in the industry for over 5 years now, spoke about insensitive comments about her body and her definition of 'sexy.'

Mrunal Thakur received a great deal of praise from critics for her breakthrough, ‘Love Sonia.’ However, Mrunal complains that she hasn’t had the same opportunities in Bollywood that she has had in South films like ‘Sita Ramam‘ and ‘Hi Nanna.’ She spoke about the same during an interview that she was tired of pestering Bollywood producers to cast her. The actress expressed her dissatisfaction with the possibilities she is receiving from Hindi films, stating that they are not comparable to those of Sita, Yashna, or Sonia. She’s not afraid to take on television roles such as mother or sister to work on parts that would push her as an actress.

Mrunal Thakur Speaks on Body Shaming

Mrunal Thakur talked about body shaming in addition to stereotypes during her interview with Indian Express. The actress said that a casting director had passed on her because, in his opinion, she wasn’t attractive enough or didn’t fit the part. The actress claimed that while her toe’s dead skin is attractive, she doesn’t have to display it all the time. Mrunal said that she finds good conversations to be sexy. She said, “Also, it depends a lot on what is one’s definition of sexy. What is it that people want to see? When I did a song, people were like, ‘No don’t do these, you need to lose weight.’ I told them, ‘Listen, I have thick thighs and I own them. If I am not uncomfortable, why are you feeling that?”

Mrunal added, “There are of course makers who appreciate this. Primarily, I want to be a clay so that makers give me the shape they want for my character. Someone, while talking about a character, told me that it is something I would do even in my sleep. But it didn’t impress me, because why would I want to take up something that easy then?”

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film after finishing A.R. Murugadoss’s Tamil action film starring Sivakarthikeyan. She is scheduled to film Navjot Gulati’s thriller movie Pooja Meri Jaan in addition to the filming of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD13.

