Mrunal Thakur On Not Getting A Hindi Romantic Movie, ‘I Am Done Asking Filmmakers’

Actress Mrunal Thakur in a recent interview stated that she is unable to get ample opportunities to act in Bollywood romantic movies.

Mrunal Thakur is one of the shining actors who has gained the audience’s support in a short span of time. The Bollywood actress is rising in the entertainment industry with her versatile performance and amazing acting. The diva has garnered many positive reviews for his recent romantic Telugu movie “Hi Nanna”, directed by Shouryu. Despite earning widespread fame, Mrunal Thakur shares her concern in a conversation with Pinkvilla. The actress said she faces problems securing romantic roles in Hindi cinema, thinking that “she is not popular enough.” This comment clearly shows her state of mind and her perception.

Mrunal Thakur’s Struggle To Get Hindi Movies

In the conversation with the news portal, the interviewer asked Mrunal Thakur if she would act in a Hindi romantic movie, the actress exclaimed, ” I don’t know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet. Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that (sic).” She added, “I don’t know yaar, I am just tired of proving to filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically, I am done asking them (sic).”

Reflecting on her past romantic movies, Mrunal Thakur shares the positive feedback of her recent movie “Hi Nanna.” Extremely happy about her fan’s love, the actor claimed that her fans thanked her for bringing back romance. Highlighting a universal fact, Mrunal Thakur commented on romantic films, saying” We all grew up watching romantic movies, and suddenly there were no films in the genre. Everyone pretends they don’t like romance, but everyone watches it secretly (sic).”

Showing her satisfaction with her work in the Telugu romantic movies “Hi Nanna” and “Sita Ramam,” Mrunal Thakur hopes on creating magic in this genre. The actress showed her optimistic approach by saying ” I am happy Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance (sic).”

In her genuine love for romantic movies, Mrunal Thakur keeps an optimistic approach to future endeavours. The diva hopes to get more opportunities in this genre so that she can grow as an actor.

Mrunal Thakur’s Work Front

Actress Mrunal Thakur was seen in various movies in 2023. In the Hindi cinema, she acted in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Mancholi and Pippa. “Hi Nanna,” a romantic Telugu movie gave him a lot of fame. The actress is expected to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming movie “Family Star“, directed by Parasuram Petla. She also claimed that the movie will be a bit of everything and she loved shooting it. The diva may also act in “Pooja Meri Jaan” in Hindi by Navjot Gulati.

