Mrunal Thakur Says ‘Soon I Will Be Married’ While Promoting ‘Hi Nanna’ in New Jersey – Check Viral Video

Mrunal Thakur was promoting her latest film 'Hi Nanna' in the US when she answered a kid's question about her marriage. Here's the viral video of the same.

Mrunal Thakur viral video: Actor Mrunal Thakur is currently promoting her latest film ‘Hi Nanna’. The Telugu family drama stars her alongside Nani in the lead. The film has largely received a positive response from the audience but that’s not what people on social media are discussing. A video of Mrunal is going viral in which she makes a statement that has startled his fans online.

The Sita Ramam actor is reportedly dating a Telugu boy and is planning to ‘settle down in Hyderabad’, as producer Allu Aravind said earlier. In the video, Mrunal is seen interacting with the audience inside a theatre in New Jersey. As she starts informing them about ‘Hi Nanna’, a kid interrupts and asks ‘are you married’. The actor first blushes hard and then cutely says, “Am I married? Soon. Soon. I will be.” She then continues to talk about the film and how special it is. Watch the viral video here:

Earlier when the rumours of her marriage sparked on social media, she released a statement asking her fans to not be so quick in getting her married. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote how so many designers and wedding planners started calling her after the news of her wedding went viral. Mrunal put an end to those rumours and wrote, “Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family, who have been calling me constantly for the past hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. I also want to know who this boy is in the first place (sic).”

Meanwhile, ‘Hi Nanna’ has emerged as a nice family entertainer amid so many violent and action movies in the near past. The story of the film follows Nani who plays a single parent, taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kiara Khanna). Things change when Mrunal Thakur enters their life. ‘Hi Nanna’ is written and directed by debutant Shouryuv. It is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS, under Vyra Entertainments.

Your thoughts on Mrunal’s viral video? Do you think the wedding is on the cards?

