Mrunal Thakur shares how ex-boyfriend felt threatened by Hrithik Roshan, lost 15 kilos to ‘catch up’ with Bollywood stars

Mrunal Thakur is all geared up for her upcoming release, Do Deewane Seher Mein. Recently, she appeared on Raunaq Rajani’s show to promote her film. During the promotion, she made an honest revelation about her past relationship, which left the fans surprised. The actor, who has worked alongside stars like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, spoke about how her ex-boyfriend struggled with insecurity during the early years of her career.

Working with Bollywood’s biggest stars

Mrunal was asked whether she considers herself a secure person. She said that while she is mostly secure, she also has moments of doubt.

“In the initial stages of my career, I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, then Shahid Kapoor. And I’m an only long-distance person. I think it’s the best because you can then focus on your work,” she said.

Mrunal has shared screen space with Hrithik in Super 30 (2019) and Shahid in Jersey (2022).

The ex who tried to ‘catch up’

Talking about her Scandinavian ex-boyfriend, Mrunal revealed how he reacted to her glamorous work environment.

“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added Mrunal.

Promoting ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’

Mrunal and Siddhant Chaturvedi appeared on the show to promote Do Deewane Seher Mein. Interestingly, the film reportedly touches upon insecurities in relationships, a theme that deeply resonated with her.

