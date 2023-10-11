Mrunal Thakur Shares Her Relationship Status And Shares Biggest Crush on...

Home

Mrunal Thakur recently opened up on her relationship status and also shared about her biggest celebrity crush.

Mrunal Thakur Shares Her Relationship Status: Mrunal Thakur never shies away from making candid confessions in her interviews and media interactions. The actress who won accolades with her soulful performance in Sita Ramam and Lust Stories 2, has recently opened up on her personal and professional struggles. Mrunal in one of her interviews with Ranveer Alahabadia in his YouTube channel had admitted that her boyfriend left her because she is an actress. She said, “He ran away. He was like, ‘You are too impulsive, I can’t deal with this’, ‘You’re an actress, I can’t deal with this.’ But I understand where he is coming from – a very orthodox background. And I don’t blame him, I think it’s his upbringing. In a way, it’s good that the chapter ended. Because in the future, when we raise our kids, his upbringing would not be the same as my upbringing towards my kids… The kids would be like, ‘Uh, kya ho raha hai (The kids would be like what is happening).”

MRUNBAL THAKUR OPENS UP ON HER HOLLYWOOD CRUSH

In a recent interaction with India Today, Mrunal was quizzed if she is facing any family pressure to get married soon. She told, “There is pressure, but koi mile bhi toh (There is pressure, but there should be someone in my life). I’m not looking for a man at all.” The Aankh Micholi actress further added, “But there is someone I’m looking for, it’s Keanu Reeves, I would love to find him.” Keanu Revees is known for his work in The Matrix Ressurections, John Wick: Chapter 4, Speed, Man of Tai Chi, The Devil’s Advocate, 47 Ronin and others. He willnext be seen in Ballerina.

Mrunal will also feature in Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa and Hi Nanna.

