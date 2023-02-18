Mrunal Thakur Shows off Hot Dance Moves After Pack-up in Green Crop Top-Blue Pants- Watch Video

Home

Entertainment

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur who has been making our hearts beat faster with her hotness level has recently uploaded a dance video where she could be seen flaunting her sexy moves after pack-up. Along with Mrunal, her girlfriends were seen shaking their legs. Apart from her acting skills, Mrunal is appreciated by her fans for her fashion choices and her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. When she is not gyming, she is seen dancing and that’s how she maintains that energy.

In the video, Mrunal Thakur in a green crop top with blue cargo pants and pink shoes grooved post-pack-up.

Watch Mrunal Thakur’s dance video:

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Sita Ramam, which marked her Telugu debut alongside Dulquar Salmaan. Mrunal will be next seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khattar, Gumnaam opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor and she also has Pooja Meri Jaan in her kitty followed by Lust Stories 2 and Nani 30.

