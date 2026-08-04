Mrunal Thakur takes strong stand against AI deepfake content, warns of legal action: ‘Formal notice…’

Mrunal Thakur has taken a firm stand against the misuse of artificial intelligence after deepfake content involving her surfaced online. The actor has warned those creating or sharing such material that legal action may follow.

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Mrunal Thakur (PC: Instagram)

Technology has changed the way people create and share content online, but it has also created new challenges for public figures dealing with fake and misleading material. Actor Mrunal Thakur has now spoken out against the misuse of artificial intelligence, sending a strong message to those using her identity for deepfake content. The actor has made it clear that such actions are unacceptable and that she is prepared to take legal steps if the misuse continues. Her statement has once again brought attention to the growing concerns around AI-generated videos, images, and the impact they can have on a person’s privacy and reputation. As deepfake technology becomes more advanced, many celebrities have raised concerns about how easily fake content can spread online. Mrunal’s warning highlights a larger conversation about digital responsibility and protecting individuals from unauthorised use of their identity.

Mrunal Thakur warns against AI deepfake misuse

Mrunal Thakur recently shared a story on her Instagram and has shared a formal warning against people involved in creating or circulating AI-generated deepfake content featuring her. The actor has demanded that such material should be stopped immediately and has indicated that legal action could be taken against those responsible.

The warning reflects growing frustration among celebrities who have found themselves dealing with digitally altered images and videos appearing online without permission.

In her Instagram story, the actor wrote, “Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action.”

Why AI deepfakes have become a growing concern in Bollywood industry?

AI deepfakes are a growing concern in Bollywood because they hamper actor safety, reputation, and rights. AI deepfakes use advanced technology to create fake videos, images, or audio that appear realistic. While artificial intelligence has many useful applications, its misuse has raised serious questions about privacy, consent, and online safety.

In recent years, several actors like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and more have spoken against deepfake content after their faces or voices were used without approval. The issue has also reached legal discussions, with courts recognising the importance of protecting personality rights and preventing unauthorised digital manipulation.

Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming work

Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming work features a psychological thriller film Pooja Meri Jaan along with Huma Qureshi and Vikram Singh Chauhan, and the big-budget action film Raaka. She was last in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan and in the action-romantic thriller Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh.