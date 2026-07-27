Mrunal Thakur – Yashasvi Jaiswal dating? Their cafe outing video sparks dating rumours – Watch

Mrunal Thakur - Yashasvi Jaiswal dating news: Several social media users pointed out that the video only shows them at the same café and does not prove they were together romantically.

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A recent outing by actress Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has set social media buzzing. The two were spotted at a café in Mumbai, and a video from the outing quickly went viral, leading to speculation that they might be dating. The viral clip shows 33-year-old Mrunal and 24-year-old Yashasvi at Boojee Café in Bandra West. While Yashasvi was seen leaving the café, Mrunal remained inside. The brief appearance was enough to fuel rumours online, with many fans wondering if the two share more than just a friendship.

Watch the viral video:

Yashasvi Jaiswal dating Mrunal Thakur? The internet works faster than any detective agency when it comes to celebrity rumors.

pic.twitter.com/hDpvhqooQg — Shakur Surve (@Shakurs17) July 27, 2026

However, there is no confirmation that the two were on a date. Several social media users pointed out that the video only shows them at the same café and does not prove they were together romantically. Some even suggested that the meeting could have been related to an advertisement or professional collaboration. Others discussed the 11-year age gap between the actress and the cricketer.

So far, neither Mrunal nor Yashasvi has addressed the speculation or commented on the viral video.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of India’s most promising young cricketers. Since making his international debut in 2023 with a century against the West Indies, he has become a regular member of the Indian team across formats. He also represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines both for her work and her personal life. Earlier this year, she was linked to actor Dhanush amid rumours of a relationship and marriage. Those reports were later dismissed by both actors and people close to them.

On the professional front, Mrunal was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the latest café outing has grabbed attention, it remains unclear whether the meeting was personal or purely work-related.