Ms Marvel Actor Mohan Kapur Accused of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old: ‘Sent His D**k Pics’

In a viral Twitter thread, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Mohan Kapur whom he trusted like a father figure. The actor has deactivated his Twitter account now.

Mohan Kapur accused of sexual misconduct: Actor Mohan Kapur has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman who says he harassed her when she was 15. The actor, who was recently seen in the Disney+Hotstar series Ms Marvel, didn’t respond to the statement and deactivated his Twitter account. The Twitter thread that is going viral with people demanding Kapur’s response to the allegations.

The woman has accused Kapur would chat with her while she considered him a father figure. She said she was a big fan of the actress who was Kapur’s partner at that time. In one of her tweets, she claimed, “We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old, Mohan Kapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologising nonstop & was depressed… I forgave him. But, after that he continued to harass me… (sic).”

She added, “The last time I talked to him was 2020 and I was crying… I said I really can’t take any of this anymore… Hoping that he would apologise and understand the trauma he had caused. Instead, he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again. #metoo #MeToo (sic).”

Mohan Kapur is a renowned actor in the industry. He has worked on many international projects as well. He is known as the first South Asian host of the first South Asian original program, Saanp Seedi, produced by Zee TV.