Jagnoor Aneja who was seen in Love School Part 1 and 2 has passed away due to cardiac arrest. The 40-year-old was in Egypt at the time of his death. Jagnoor had gone there on a vacation and as per his Instagram feed, photos and videos from his trip show he was having a great time in Egypt. A day before his death, he had posted a video showing the pyramids. He had written, "A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list." One of his fans wrote in the comment section, "I still cnt get over it..I remember guessing the city of your travel pictures n your always checking out your story's for what next update on it…you will always be remembered."

Actor Karan Singh Chhabra reacted to Jagnoor's death and wrote: "Extremely shocking…RIP Brother…life is unpredictable". Many of his followers took to the comment section of his last post and mourned the loss. One user wrote: "Omg what happened to him…may his soul rest in peace… Very heartbreaking news" while another penned: "May his soul rest in eternal peace ..strength peace light love prayers courage to family friends admirers and all near dear loved ones..may God bless heal protect guide everyone ..Om Shanti".

May his soul rest in peace!