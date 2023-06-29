Home

MTV Roadies 19: Ashneer Grover Takes Dig at Gautam Gulati For His ‘Delhi Connection’ Remark

MTV Roadies 19: Ashneer Grover recently made his television comeback with MTV Roadies 19 as a guest judge. The BharatPe Founder joined host Sonu Sood to help him finalise the last 10 contestants of the adventure reality show. Ashneer is known for his straightforward and unfiltered opinions as a judge in Shark Tank India Season 1. His honest views were hailed by fans which made him popular among the Gen Z. His absence in the second season of Shark Tank India had also divided the netizens. Now, in the recent episode of MTV Roadies Ashneer was seen schooling Gautam Gulati for his remark on the show.

ASHNEER GROVER TAKES DIG AT GAUTAM GULATI

The guest judged took a dig at Gautam for playing the ‘Delhi card’ in the promo for the upcoming episode. Gautam said, “Aap bhi Delhi se ho, main bhi Delhi se hun. To saath mein milkar kuch partnership karte hai (You and I both are from Delhi. Let’s forge a partnership together).” Ashneer reacted by saying, “Delhi, Delhi ka kya hai, sarkar thodi na banani hai yaha pe (Why are you saying Delhi-Delhi, are we forming the government here)?” When another contestant, Prince, interrupted and stated that, “Aap Delhi ke nahi, pure India ke ho (You are not just Delhi’s, but entire India’s).” The former Shak Tank India judge responded and pointed out, “Jo makhan wala part hai wo hata de” (Remove the bit where you’re buttering).”

BharatPe had alleged a month ago that Ashneer Grover and his family caused damages of about ₹81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human resource consultants. The company also accused him of inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to him. BharatPe also linked Ashneer to sham transactions in input tax credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities, illegal payment to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain and destruction of evidence.

