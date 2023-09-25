Home

Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty Was Misjudged During Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case, Reveals Roadies 19 Contestant Rajveer Dey

Rhea Chakraborty Was Misjudged During Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case, Reveals Roadies 19 Contestant Rajveer Dey

MTV Roadies Season 19: Rajveer Dey recently claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was misjudged during the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rhea Chakraborty Was Misjudged During Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case, Reveals Roadies 19 Contestant Rajveer Dey

MTV Roadies Season 19: Rajveer Dey, one of the strongest contestants from MTV Roadies Season 19 spoke about Rhea Chakraborty, post his elimination from the reality show. Rajveer, who belonged to Rhea’ team stated that the actress was misjudged during the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He opined that people only got to know the late actor’s side of story. He said that without knowing Rhea’s side, too early perception was made about her. Rajveer called Rhea a ‘genuine person’ and even revealed how she encourages the contestants to give it their best shot while performing tasks. The former MTV Roadies Season 19 participant even opened up about the time when he was upset with Rhea during the show.

Trending Now

WATCH RAJVEER DEY’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM MTV ROADIES SEASON 19:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

You may like to read

RAJVEER DEY HAILS RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rajveer, in an interaction with Telly Chakkar tolf, “Whatever happened during the Sushant Singh Rajput case whatever he did was wrong as he had committed suicide and people became very emotional and no one wanted to hear about Rhea and hence an image was created against her which was wrong as no one heard her side of story. But after meeting her I didn’t feel that what people were saying was right or not. For every story there are two sides, the audience heard Sushant Singh Rajput’s side but Rhea’s side of story was not heard.” He further added, “She is very genuine person and she encourages everyone to perform the task, with me she did wrong as I was hurt and she didn’t give me immunity and the last task she didn’t allow me to do as I had hurt my knees. She felt that we would lose the task and I did feel bad about that. The rest of the people will judge, let them do it, it doesn’t matter.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES