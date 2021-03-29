Bollywood 13 contestant and TV actor Arti Singh on Sunday shared a good news with her fans that for the first time she bought her new car Mahindra Thar in Galaxy Grey shade worth Rs 14 lakh. His brother who is a famous comedian Krushna Abhishek is so proud of him as she bought it from her own money. He delightedly said that she didn’t take even single rupee from me. Krushna shared a video featuring Arti and the new Thar car. He can be heard saying: “This is Arti’s new Thar. Congrats! Kaisa lagra hai nayi gaadi leke khud ke paise se. Mujhse ek rupee nahi liye.’ On the other hand, Arti said: “I have always been lucky that whenever I needed something, my brother has always pampered me.” Also Read - Vindu Dara Singh Opens Up on Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Bonding: They Have Soft Corner For Each Other, But Not Sure If They Are in Love

Krushna Abhishek joked with her sister Arti Singh and said 'ab itni tareef kardi toh mein yeh new gadi leke jaunga and tum swift leke jana'. Both shared a good laugh. Excited with his sister's progress, Abhishek captioned the post as, "Congo arti for her new car 😇 can't tell u how happy I am as u hv worked hard and on ur own without taking a single penny from me u bought it its really a proud feeling for a brother God bless u 🤗 be the way u r self made @artisingh5 @kashmera1 @raginikhanna @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan chalo ab apni bhi ek aur car ho gayi 🤪 actually am only gonna take it on shoots 🤑".

Arti Singh had surprised everyone with her amazing stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house and had become the top 6 contestants of the show. The other top contestants were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra.