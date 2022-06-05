Radhika Merchant: There has been a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry this weekend. Soon after the celebrities got free from IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi, they had a big event to attend in Mumbai on Sunday that was hosted by Ambanis. Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on June 5, hosted the arangetram ceremony of their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant (Anant Ambani’s fiance) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. An arangetram is a graduation ceremony – A debut on-stage performance of a former student of Indian classical dance and music. Radhika Merchant had her first official dance performance today which was attended by biggies from Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were also spotted at the function.Also Read - Photos | Top 10 Highest Paid CEOs In India In 2022

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist – Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and a trained Indian classical dancer. She got engaged to Anant Ambani in 2019. She learned Indian classical dancing from Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. Shree Nibha Arts is a Mumbai-based dance academy with a 25-year history. On her Arangetram, she performed Bharatanatyam. Watch her jaw-dropping moments from the ceremony:

There are several videos and pictures of Radhika Merchant from the ceremony that are circulating on the internet where she is seen performing Indian classical dance in gorgeous red and yellow outfits.

Watch Radhika Merchant’s dance videos here:

Mukesh Ambani attends Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram with grandson Prithvi

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019.