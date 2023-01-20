Home

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani Dance to ‘Waah Waah Ram Ji’ at Son’s Engagement, And Salman Khan Was Also There! Watch

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani do 'Waah Waah Ram Ji' on stage and Salman Khan was present as a guest there. Check out their viral video from Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's engagement here.

Mukesh Ambani dance video: It was a fun Bollywood night at the Ambani’s on Thursday when the family celebrated the engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event saw several people from the film industry making a stunning appearance to bless the young couple. However, the highlight remained the family’s exclusive dance performance for Anant and Radhika.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the Ambanis are seen taking over the stage with their special performance on the song ‘Waah Waah Raam Ji‘ from the ’90s hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The video shows Isha and her husband Anand, Shloka and Aakash, and Nita and Mukesh Ambani matching their steps to the popular wedding number.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MUKESH AMBANI-NITA AMBANI DANCING TO ‘WAAH WAAH RAM JI’:

The Ambani family was decked up in beautifully curated outfits by the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. For the bride-to-be, it was a golden lehenga by ABJSK that she styled with diamond jewellery and half-tied hair.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor among others from Bollywood attended the ceremony on Thursday night.

Our heartiest congratulations to the family!