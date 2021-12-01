Mumbai: Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary recalled her visit to industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia mansion a few years back. She requested that the temperature be raised since she felt cold, but she was told that the air conditioning could not be turned down due to the flowers and marble.Also Read - Explained: How Did THIS Indian Businessman Become Asia's Richest Man

'Ma'am, we are really sorry, but the flowers and the marble require a specific temperature,' the manager said. To which she responded, 'Oh, okay, then,' and turned around. This doesn't worry her in the sense that she finds it fascinating when she meets people who say and do things that she can't imagine," she said.

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla were celebrating ten years in the industry by launching a book that accompanied it, and they had enlisted the help of 50 outstanding models to model their work from the previous year. One of the 50 models was Shreya.

The actor recalled having a fantastic conversation with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. He was the showstopper for the launch. On the work front, Shreya feels immensely grateful. She was appreciated for her performance in Why Cheat India. Soon after that, she got a chance to work on OTT with Hansal Mehta, Raj & DK, and Nikkhil Advani. R Balki’s Chup, starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Sabbir Khan’s Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty, are two of her future films.

Here is a glimpse of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s lavish mansion- Antilia:

With a majority of its premises set in diverse shades of brown, beige, and cream, Antilia is definitely a sight to behold. Mukesh Ambani’s house motif is focused on pastels, which provides a tranquil vibe to the entire estate. The interior’s calm is enhanced by the artistic furniture, and the chandeliers that dangle from every ceiling provide the finishing touch.

Isn’t Antilia a sight to behold?