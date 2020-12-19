Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra is known to introduce many stupendous faces in the industry. Right from the casting of Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che to deciding on so many actors for Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and the selection of Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, Chhabra has made a great contribution to the world of Hindi cinema. Now, he is also set to relaunch actor Fardeen Khan in the digital space and he’s very proud to be doing that. Also Read - Fardeen Khan's Weight Loss Journey: How he Lost 18 Kgs in 6 Months at 46

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Mukesh Chhabra talked about meeting Fardeen and being blown away by his transformation. He said he was amazed by Khan's fabulous look and they talked about getting him an opportunity in the digital world. "Every actor wants to act today because of the digital world. The OTT storm has taken over everything else. Even if someone has taken a break of 10 years, they see this as the opportunity to make a comeback. He (Fardeen Khan) said that he wants to get back and has fully changed. I said I would love to meet you. I saw him and I was blown away by how he looked, his transformation."

Chhabra added that acting is an attractive profession and once someone gets a hang of it, it gets difficult to part ways even after years of staying away from showbiz. He continued to say, "We discussed and I said 'let's explore.' Because why not! There's so much happening in the digital world. Raveen Tandon is doing a show, Sushmita Sen has made a comeback. Ek baar aapko acting ka keeda kaat jata hai na, then it's difficult to stay just like that."

Fardeen’s last movie as an actor was Dulha Mil Gaya in the year 2010. It took him 10 years to show interest in the movies again and Chhabra came to the rescue. The casting director went on to say, “There are so many actors who are working for 50 years in the industry. The actors can’t stay away from movies. They can’t run away. So, we (he and Fardeen) had a very good chat. His comeback is final. He’s happy and excited and looking forward to something interesting. I have already talked to him about something. Very soon you’ll get to know interesting news.”

Watch out this space for a detailed interview with Mukesh Chhabra on the entire casting process, how actors audition for international movies, and how personal bondings with actors help him in casting right!