Mukesh Khanna Comments on Ranveer Singh Playing His Iconic Character ‘Shakitimaan’ in Now-Deleted Video, Says ‘Have Put my Foot Down…’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna recently took down the speculations regarding Ranveer Singh portraying the iconic character Shaktimaan. Read along.

Mumbai: Actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for playing the role of Shaktimaan recently reacted to the speculations that Ranveer Singh was being considered for the role of ‘Shakitmaan’. Khanna took it to his social media handle where his remarks fueled multiple controversies. Meanwhile, it is noted that there has been no such official release from the makers of Shaktimaan. Read on.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Rumours On Ranveer Singh Playing Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna in his deleted Instagram post wrote, “Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. (The entire social media was filled with rumors for months that Ranveer would do Shaktimaan. And everyone was angry about it. I remained silent) (sic).”

Khanna further added, “Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ??

(But when channels also started announcing that Ranveer had been signed. So I had to open my mouth. And I said that no matter how big a star a person with such an image is, why should he not be Shaktimaan? I have put my foot down. Now let’s see what happens next) (sic).”

In the video, the Guddu actor was seen advising Ranveer Singh to pick roles in countries where nudity is common. He went on advising to visit Finland, Spain, and other countries where Ranveer could showcase his body. Mukesh Khanna stated, ‘Work in films where you will get to do a nude scene in every third scene’. He further added, “I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle (sic).”

Earlier, it was speculated that Ranveer Singh may start with the shoot of Shaktimaan. A source close to News 18 claimed, “Right after Don 3, it’s time for Shaktimaan. The film has been in the writing stage for over 3 years now and the team has finally cracked a script that’s worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Mukesh Khanna’s remarks? Do you think Ranveer Singh should drop the role of Shaktimaan?

