Actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for shows Shaktiman and Mahabharat, made a big controversial statement on women for which he is being brutally trolled. Mukesh took to his YouTube channel to talk about women who ask men for sex. He called 'dhande vali' to women who wants to have sex with guys. In the video that has gone viral, Mukesh said, "Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ki, 'I want to have s*x with you', woh ladki ladki nahi hai, woh dhandha kar rahi hai. Kyunki iss tarah ke nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nhi karegi. Agar woh karti hai toh woh sabhya samaj ki nhi hai. Woh uska dhandha hai. Aap usme bhaagi daar mat baniye. (If a girl tells a guy that she wants to have sex with him then that girl is nothing but a sex worker as a girl who belongs to a good society won't say such a shameless thing. Don't be part of it.)

Watch Mukesh Khanna’s video:



Mukesh Khanna's statement didn't go well with the netizens as they brutally trolled him for his opinion. A user wrote, "When Shakti and maan dono leaves you." Another said, "The trouble with #MukeshKhanna's latest salvo isn't just that a former star has such regressive views. Like all "good" patriarchal societies, that view is widespread in ours too. That's the main problem."

Another user wrote, "What the hell was Mr #MukeshKhanna thinking while making this moronic statment about women and their choices??? You shame women who ask for sex? I hope a guy forcing sex on a woman bothers you as much. DISGUSTING!!"

Sabse bada ch*tiy@@…. #Saktimaan

bachpan mein bhi ch*tiy@@ banata tha…

Abhi bhi ch*tiy@@ banata hai..#MukeshKhanna — u_rock_20 (@UdayRock11) August 9, 2022

The trouble with #MukeshKhanna‘s latest salvo isn’t just that a former star has such regressive views.

Like all “good” patriarchal societies, that view is widespread in ours too. That’s the main problem. — Ajit Yadav (@bloggeray23) August 9, 2022

