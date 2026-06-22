Mukesh Khanna gets trolled for collaborating with Samay Raina after publicly calling him out: ‘Shameless…’

Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina's collaboration has not gone down well with many social media users, who have tagged Mukesh as “shameless”. Check reactions.

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Actor Mukesh Khanna is facing criticism online after appearing in a new advertisement with comedian Samay Raina, months after publicly calling him out over his jokes and comments related to Shaktimaan and India’s Got Latent. The ad, shared following the announcement of the second season of India’s Got Latent, opens with Samay speaking on a call and saying that the show is making a comeback because “darkness doesn’t stay forever.” The scene then reveals Mukesh Khanna standing on the rooftop. Reacting to his presence, Samay asks what he is doing there.

The camera then pans to Mukesh. A surprised Samay is heard saying, “What are you doing on my roof, sir?” Mukesh responds by repeating a line he had earlier used while criticising Samay, saying, “Teri tedhi dumm seedhi karne ayaa hu, Samay Raina (I am here to put you in line, Samay Raina).” He also jokes about the controversies and FIRs surrounding the comedian and takes another playful dig at Samay’s style of humour. The conversation later turns out to be part of a promotional campaign for a mobile phone, ending with Samay saying, “Sorry, Shaktimaan.”



However, this collaboration has not gone down well with many social media users, who have tagged Mukesh as “shameless”. One wrote: “Shameless Mukesh Khanna doing an ad with Samay Raina. Where is his respect now?? #SamayRaina #mukeshkhanna.” Another said that asked if it was respect or revenue: “Mukesh Khanna went from criticizing Samay Raina to doing an ad with him. Respect or revenue?”

“Samay is now collaborating with Sunil Pal and Mukesh Khanna after they publicly criticized him over India’s Got Latent. The guy genuinely understands the market & it’s demand,” wrote a user. Tagged as a “grumpy man”, a netizen said: “Grumpy man.!! If shamelessness had a face, it would be look like Mukesh Khanna. This guy said so many bad things about Samay, but today I found out that all he ever wanted was fame!!” It was in April, when Mukesh Khanna has slammed Samay after the comedian took a dig at the actor-producer’s iconic 90s character Shaktimaan in his latest Still Alive show.

Mukesh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he said that Samay should sit on a donkey and tagged him as a “Kutte ki dum” (a dog’s tail).” The message read: “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyo main rakho. Baahar nikaalo. Fir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh waapas tedhi ho jaati hai…” “(A dog’s tail stays crooked. Keep it locked in a thousand bottles— take it out. still crooked. Samay Raina has the same tail. No matter how much you try to fix it, straighten it.)”