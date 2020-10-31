Actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for shows Shaktiman and Mahabharat, has made a sexist remark on the Me Too movement and said that it began after women started thinking themselves equal to men and stepped into the professional world. He further said that a ‘woman’s job is to take care of the house and perform household duties’. He further said that the ‘problem of MeToo’ began when ‘women started working’. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Responds to Mukesh Khanna’s Statement Calling His Comedy Show ‘Vulgar’

However, now he has put up a clarification on social media and claimed that someone was trying to malign his reputation. Sharing the full interview, he wrote, “I am not against Women Working. As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this “ Vivadit Bayan” has been taken to malign me that I mean “ This” which I don’t mean. I was just commenting on how Me too can happen. You can see yourself in this interview how I respect women.” Also Read - Gajendra Chauhan Slams Mukesh Khanna for Calling The Kapil Sharma Show ‘Vulgar, Double Meaning’



In the interview with Filmy Charcha, the actor said, “The problem of #MeToo began when women started working. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu (The job of a woman is to take care of the house). Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jab aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The problem of #MeToo began when women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men).”

He further added, “Log women’s lib ki baat karenge, lekin main aapko bata doon, problem yahin se shuru hoti hai (People talk about women’s liberation, but let me tell you that where the problem begins). Sabse pehla jo member suffer karta hai woh ghar ka bachcha suffer karta hai, jisko maa nahi milti (The first person who suffers is the child, because he doesn’t have a mother taking care of him at home). Aaya ke saath baith kar Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu dekh raha hota hai (He sits and watches TV with his nanny all day). Jab se shuruat hui, tab se yeh bhi shuruat hui ke main bhi wohi karungi jo mard karta hai. Nahi, mard mard hai aurat aurat hai (It all began when women started saying that they want to do what men do. No, a man is a man and a woman is a woman).” He went on to say that in the ‘modern world’, this might not be acceptable.

His comments soon went viral on social media and he was highly criticised on social media for his statements.

One user wrote, “As soon as people (like him) get a platform to speak, they start sh**ting from their mouth.”

“He thinks #MeToo began because women thought to be equal with men. What a sick mindset he has. I’m sorry for women in his family to have to deal with such person”, another tweeted.

My Mom also work… And Still she managed and manages everything smoothly… BECAUSE GHAR SAMBHALNA SAARE GHAR WALON KA KAAM HOTA HAI!!

It’s not a gender role or individual responsibility. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/AiYrQ7EWpa — Mrinal Sen(Stark) (@stark_sen) October 31, 2020

Mukesh Khanna again defends his interview, claims he was just describing thousands of years old dharma of men and women, what problems arise when women go out to work, how #metoo started and how children at home are neglected pic.twitter.com/c4SPHEsw3r — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 31, 2020

Dear Mr Mukesh Khanna, The Me too problem started because rapists and molesters did not how to handle their little members, keep it in place and avoid shoving it without consent.

Regards,

Everyone who steps out everyday#MeToo #metooindia #MukeshKhanna pic.twitter.com/Ot2t7oRsWj — Bhargavi Deshpande (@BhargaviDeshpa4) October 31, 2020

“Kalpana chawla, kiren bedi, Mary kom, Late Shushma swaraj ji, Mitali raj, Savitri bai phule, Sushmita sen and many many more…”

This is what happens when women stepped out to work

Hope @actmukeshkhanna understand this n think twice before speak some shit#MukeshKhanna #MeToo pic.twitter.com/AGwpx1yKDi — Abhinav (@Abhinavvsain) October 31, 2020



Recently, Mukesh Khanna found himself at the center of the controversy when he slammed The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he refused to appear on it with the cast of Mahabharata because it is vulgar. He said, “This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs.”

Kapil in response had said, “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people’s faces.”