Mukesh Khanna reveals he rejected crores over Ranveer Singh’s Shaktimaan casting: ‘I am behaving like a stupid’

Mukesh Khanna, in his recent podact, said he could not imagine Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan and ultimately rejected the proposal.

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Mukesh Khanna and Ranveer Singh (PC-Instagram)

The casting of Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan has been a subject of speculation for years, but Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic superhero on television, continues to oppose the idea. In a recent podcast with Subhojit Ghosh, Mukesh explained why he does not see Ranveer as the right fit for the role and revealed that he has even turned down crores over the issue.

Mukesh said he believes Ranveer could play Kilvish, the villain from Shaktimaan, but not the superhero himself. Explaining his reasoning, he said, “Ranveer Singh can play Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, Khilji but not Shaktimaan. For that, we need the right image and face, something he doesn’t have. He has a mischievous face, a scheming face. Shaktimaan has to be very positive, very positive. So you’re right that I have said something like that about that actor. I never said that he is a bad actor.”

Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer was keen to play Shaktimaan

Mukesh also recalled meeting Ranveer when the actor was being considered for the role. According to him, Ranveer was extremely enthusiastic and spent nearly three hours trying to convince him that he could play Shaktimaan.

He said Ranveer even sat on the floor while narrating his entire story, while Aditya Chopra later joined the conversation. Mukesh was impressed by the actor’s energy and said that, after Dev Anand, he had never seen an actor with such enthusiasm.

Despite Ranveer’s efforts, Mukesh said he could not imagine him as Shaktimaan and ultimately rejected the proposal. He admitted that he felt guilty about turning down an actor who was so eager to take on the iconic role.

Mukesh says he rejected crores over Shaktimaan

Mukesh further revealed that his decision had a financial cost. He claimed that he had received the first cheque but stopped the second one, which was worth crores, because he did not agree with the proposed approach to the character. He said, “No doubt, commercially, I am behaving like a stupid person. I have held back a cheque worth crores, not lakhs, crores. People in my own office told me, ‘Sir, take the cheque. You can fight later.’ I said, ‘Keep quiet. Don’t talk about this.’ I told them to wait. I said, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ Money does not come before principles.”

Mukesh added that he had been told that he would be consulted about the film, but he was unhappy with a condition that the makers would ultimately do things their own way. He said he feared the character could be shown in ways that would not match the image of Shaktimaan he had created.

“Suppose I take the money, and then there is drama over it?” he said, explaining why he decided not to accept the subsequent payment.

Shaktimaan film was announced in 2022

The big-screen adaptation of Shaktimaan was officially announced by Sony Pictures in 2022 as a film trilogy. The studio described the project as an attempt to bring an Indian superhero to the big screen.

While Ranveer has been widely linked to the project, his casting has never been officially confirmed by the studio.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has recently earned praise for his performances in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The latter went on to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.