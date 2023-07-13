Home

Mukesh Modi, Hollywood Filmmaker on Adipurush’s Failure: ‘Dharam Se Chedchad Karenge toh…’ | EXCLUSIVE

Indian American filmmaker Mukesh Modi expressed his disappointment towards Prabhas And Kriti Sanon's Adipurush. The director spoke his heart out on hurting people's sentiments. Also, should Indian filmmakers be given creative liberty while adapting stories from Indian epics.

Amidst the release of a big-budget film, Adipurush who failed to hail audiences on-screen, still continues to trend everywhere on the internet. The highly anticipated film, unfortunately, fails to live up to expectations on multiple fronts. Well, Bollywood has all sorts of opinions about the Adipurush failure. While interviewing Indian-American filmmaker Mukesh Modi, we asked his take on Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s film and how does it lead to a failed attempt to honour the gods.

Mukesh Modi on Adipurush’s Fail Attempt to Connect With Young Audience

Adipurush was aimed at reaching audiences, young and old, through what the makers thought was the mood of the nation. They also believed that it would appeal to the youngsters who had only heard the epic. However, the reaction turned out to be outrageous. The audience felt Adipurush didn’t connect with youngsters but also hurt the beliefs of people and their values towards Indian mythology.

Director Mukesh Modi believed that Adipurush has somehow hurt the sentiments of people unknowingly. He said, ”Is Film se logo ko Aahat paunchi hai. Humare Dharqm ke upar ek daag lagane ki koshish kari hai, unjane main ki ho, but kari hai”. ”People are somehow disappointed by the film. They have tried to harm our religion, maybe intentionally or unintentionally, but they did.”

Should Indian Filmmakers be Given Creative Liberty?

In the past, Indian directors have tried to capture the storyline of the deities in their forms. Earlier, through stage plays of Ramleela and Mahabharat, people used to showcase the renowned expression of characters through dialogues and costumes. With the advent of cinema, people now took a major departure from theatrical plays and are interested in the portrayal of the characters on the big screen. Well, many times audiences have raised questions about filmmakers for adding their touch of modernism in these Hindu epics.

Asking Modi whether such films should be given creative liberty while adapting stories from Hindu epics, he said, “Liberty ka zamana ha, Log Kuch Bhi kar sakte hai. Lekin aapko nhi karni chahiye cherkani humare dharam se, holy book se, at the end phir apko controversy milegi, log apko pasand nhi karenge. Hum ko koi haq nhi banta hai koi humare dharam ke sath galat kare.” “It’s a trend of Liberty now and people can do anything. But anyone shouldn’t misrepresent our culture or holy book. If one does it, they might face controversy. We aren’t supposed to harm our religion through any means.”

About Mukesh Modi

Mukesh Modi has recently produced a devotional album called ‘Jay Mata di’. Composed by DJ Sheizwood and sung by artist, Vishal Srivastava, the song is refreshing, with its authentic lyrics and a tribute to Lord Rama.

On the work front, Modi directed Hollywood movie The Elevator (2021) starring Oscar-nominated Eric Roberts and Eugenia Kuzmina and won 3 awards – Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor. The producer has craved his name on the trophy of Bharat Gaurav Samman Awards for his last project Mission Kashi (2022) on his Hollywood OTT platform Indie Films World.

