Mukhbir writer Vaibhav Modi recently opened up on his latest series Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy and the decision to cast Prakash Raj and Adil Hussain, in an exclusive with India.com.

Mukhbir Writer Vaibhav Modi Reveals Why Prakash Raj is The Best Choice For Moorthy l Exclusive

Vaibhav Modi: Mukhbir: The Story of A Spy is setting new milestones ever since it started streaming on November 11, 2022. The ZEE5 original based on the India-Pakistan tension during the 1960s is being hailed by the audiences for its engaging content and stellar performances. Apart from talented artists like Prakash Raj and Adil Hussain, the lead protagonist Zain Khan Durrani is also being lauded for his acting prowess. The espionage series directed by Special Ops fame Shivam Nair is co-written by Vaibhav Modi who is also the creator of Mukhbir. Vaibhav, in an exclusive chat with india.com speaks at length about the inspiration behind the series, the choice of actors, and the comparison with Raazi. He also mentions the unique human element in Mukhbir – the universal theme.

MUKHBIR IS INSPIRED BY AN INTELLIGENCE OPERATIVE’S MEMOIR

Vaibhav, on being quizzed whether he had any interactions with ex-RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) or IB (Intelligence Bureau), says, “The base material came from Mission to Pakistan: An Indian Agent in Pakistan, written by an intelligence operative Maloy Krishna Dhar. It’s not a straight adaptation, but it is an inspired work. Secondly, both me and Shivam Nair, the director, have had our own brushes with personnel from the military and paramilitary based on a lot of our conversations over the years. Shivam has done Special Ops previously and I have gone through a lot of reading and viewing documentaries to get into that world. The only thing is that it’s not a pure espionage story. The foreground is the human story. So, obviously, the character studies were not entirely based on the intelligence world.”

VAIBHAV MODI SAYS MUKHBIR IS A SPY STORY TOLD FROM A FRESH PERSPECTIVE

Vaibhav admits that he was aware of the comparison with Raazi while they were filming the series. While pointing out at the kind of technicians and writing work involved with Raazi, he states that it’s always great to be compared with legendary work. The writer states, “If you hear the viewers today, it is a spy story told with a totally new angle. It is one thing about storytelling in a movie and to sustain a story in a series is a totally different bargain altogether. It’s not one person’s story as you start getting closer to the other character. Moorthy’s character played by Prakash Raj who mentors the hero doesn’t go to Pakistan. But you see his frame of mind and attachment towards his mentee. Similarly, when you look at the Pakistani side, you can see where those guys are coming from, and what their motivations are. Series gives you the opportunity to go further in-depth. You are compelled to tell a story when there’s any uniqueness to it.”

MUKHBIR IS A SPY STORY WHICH IS ABOUT WINNING PEACE INSTEAD OF WAR

Vaibhav feels that for a storyteller there’s not much to do if there’s no freshness in the story itself. He tells, “In order to create that era in Mukhbir we brought our own flavour to it. The way the narrative unfolds is totally different. What Harfan goes through is a nice arc of being someone who is just very casual about going into this assignment to realizing what he has signed up for. Eventually, when he realizes that he has to harm or kill people, he questions the very purpose of what he is doing. And then he learns from his mentor that the price we are all paying is not for winning wars but to win the peace. The same war could have gone on for six months, and millions of people could have died. But because of Harfan it ended quickly.”

PRAKASH RAJ AND ADIL HUSSAIN PLAY LARGER-THEN-LIFE MEN IN MUKHBIR

When asked about whether the decision behind casting Prakash Raj and Adil Hussain comes from the fact that they have played police and intelligence officials previously. Vaibhav opines, “We went with Prakash and Adil because of their capabilities and stellar body of work. When you have to play a very simple ordinary man doing heroic deeds, that is where the complexity comes in. Prakash plays a middle-class guy; who wears checked shirts and is saving the country. So, that complexity is the reason behind getting an actor like him. For Adil Sir also, the nuances of a man who is sitting in front of the Prime Minister assuring him that the country’s security and safety are in the right hands and telling him that there is a plan. So, these are larger-than-life men, which had to be captured by actors of great potential. ”

ZAIN KHAN DURRANI INTERNALIZED THE CHARACTER OF HARFAN

The screenwriter also lauds Zain Khan Durrani for his sincere depiction of the protagonist Harfan in Mukhbir. He reveals, “It was a stroke of luck. Casting Zain can’t be credited to one single person. It just came together, Shivam, and Zee5, all contributed to the decision. The more we met him between pre-production and shooting, the more we were convinced that this guy is meant to play this role. The boundary between Harfan and Zain got blurred for us. To make Harfan’s character so convincing is also because of Zain as much as it is associated with the writers and director. He internalized it so much by adapting the nuances that we used to forget calling him Zain. The strongest point is the fact that Zain also comes from Kashmir. He has a great voice and excellent dialogue delivery which was required for Harfan’s character. Certain things were mandatory such as his charm and flamboyance. Some were existing while some Zain himself incorporated while getting into the role.”

MUKHBIR IS FINDING ACCEPTANCE AMONG FAMILY AUDIENCES

While the makers have left no stone unturned in showcasing the era of the 60s by focusing on minute details in their spy series. There have been theatrical releases that miss out on the period element in terms of historical or epic films. According to Vaibhav, “Cinema has had its personality in all decades. And in all eras, all kinds of filmmaking have existed, and it has found their audience. You will go back to film in the 40s and find them to be so immaculately researched. But there are also unresearched and dishonest stories being told in 2020 or so. It sometimes also depends on who the story is meant for. There are films and series that have attention to detail and every department works to make them as authentic as possible. I and all the technicians, cast, and crew are getting a lot of calls about Mukhbir. People are telling us that they are watching it with their family. I am happy that we have made something for a large section of the audience. While some might be watching it for the thrill of an espionage story. But some will watch it with a magnifying glass and tell, radio did sound like this.”

THE PAKISTANI SIDE IN MUKHBIR IS NOT SHOWN AS PURE EVIL

Mukhbir… avoids the stereotypes and cliches that have been seen in previous movies and shows based on Indo-Pak tensions. On being asked whether it was a deliberate decision in order to avoid any sentiments, Vaibhav says, “Whenever you are portraying an enemy country in a story you are very much prone to make it caricaturish or you’ll end up casting a uniform evil light on them. But when a mature storyteller tells a story, you leave it to the viewers to decide. Also, you don’t look at a character from one direction. Do families in Pakistan don’t love each other or wouldn’t there also be sibling rivalry?” He further adds, “We went to Wagha for the show. But Wagha stands for the peaceful co-existence of both armies and respect for each other’s uniforms. There might be a corrupt official in Pakistan but on the other hand, there is also an affectionate dadi. And then you have Colonel Zaidi who is a cruel intelligence operator, but he is also a hardcore nationalist. The more depth we give to the characters, the better the story is.”

VAIBHAV MODI SAYS EVERY INDUSTRY GOES THROUGH UPS AND DOWNS

Vaibhav, when quizzed if he would like to also explore a story on R N Kao, India’s first RAW chief, he states, “Absolutely. That entire organization is so interesting, intriguing, and rich in a story that to not touch upon it will be an opportunity lost for a storyteller.” On being asked about the fate of Bollywood’s theatrical releases in the current scenario, he opines, “Every business and industry goes through cycles. The reason that there is an upturn at times is that there was a downturn before that and vice-versa. I don’t believe in writing off the industry and its capabilities based on six months or two years of its performance. The same thing happens with automobiles, FMCG, or any other business. The brighter side is that whenever there is a shift down, there are more efforts, and creativity gets a better premium. When people question their own way of doing things, they come out victorious. If you revisit the 80s cinema, you will realize that there was a lot of recklessly made content that was coming out. And the viewers started picking and choosing better-made films. And that’s what leads to the filmmaking of the 90s. There was also a time when nothing was happening and films like Rang De Basanti became game-changers. ”

