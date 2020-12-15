Famous Choreographer Punit J Pathak got married to Nidhi Moony Singh last week in a traditional ceremony and their reception on weekend was attended by TV personalities Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Mouni Roy, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Dharmesh Yelande among many others from the dance fraternity. After Mouni Roy’s video dancing on Salman Khan’s song Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai goes viral, here’s another video from the function which is doing rounds on the internet. Also Read - Bharti Singh is Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rubbishes Claims of Being Dropped by Makers

A dance video of Mukti Mohan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa dancing together and teasing Bharti goes viral. Mukti can be seen flirting with Haarsh and can be heard saying, "Bharti Tum Chali Gayi Haarsh Idhar Aagya. Yaha Dekho Kya Kya Hora Hai".

On the other hand, Shakti can be seen dancing with Dharmesh on ‘Vibe Hai Vibe Hai’ song. They do the hook step.

Punit’s video with Shakti and Mukti dancing on ‘Jor Ka Jhatka’ song can make you go ROFL:

Punit and Nidhi’s wedding was all beautiful with 50 guests in attendance and a whole lot of warmth. The pictures only show the two extremely in love with each other and counting their blessings together in each moment.