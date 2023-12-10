Home

Actors Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur dropped dreamy photos from their dreamy wedding on Sunday. The couple looked beautiful in pastel outfits on their D-day - See pictures!

Congratulations are in order for actor and dancer Mukti Mohan and ‘Animal‘ actor Kunal Thakur. The couple shared pictures from the ceremonies, including the bridal entry, jaimala and even the sindoor ceremony. In the first picture, Mukti grinned and Kunal folded his hands as they stood within the mandap and were showered with petals. In the following photo, Mukti and her sisters Neeti and Shakti Mohan were seen approaching Kunal. The following pictures captured candid moments when Mukti and Kunal locked eyes. The caption on the couple’s photos read, ” “त्वयि सम्प्रेक्ष्य भगवान्स्त्वया हि विवाह्यते।” In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife 💑💫 #KunalKoMiliMukti (sic).”

Mukti Mohan-Kunal Thakur’s Dreamy Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukti Mohan (@muktimohan)

Mukti and Kunal took the internet by surprise with their wedding photos.

For the uninitiated, Kunal portrayed Rashmika Mandanna’s (Gitanjali) fiancé in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. His co-star Triptii Dimri also reacted to the couple’s dreamy pictures. She wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️🤗 you look lovely 💕🌸 (sic).”

