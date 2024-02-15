Home

Multiverse Madness! Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor Take Fans on a Wild Ride As They Share Screen For an Epic Ad

An epic crossover ad features Shah Rukh Khan's Raees encountering Ranbir Kapoor's Jordan from Rockstar and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined hands for yet another epic commercial which has taken the internet by storm. What happens when Rockstar’s Jordan, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Gangu and Raees Alam from Raees come together under the same roof? Here’s what happened – The roof literally exploded. Yes, we are talking about the ad where all three mega stars shared the screen. In a social media video, Ranbir’s character Jordan from Rockstar was observed hosting a housewarming gathering alongside Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The pair proudly displayed their new home until Shah Rukh’s Raees unexpectedly crashed the party by damaging the roof.

In the ad, Alia teased SRK as she welcomed the actor to her home. Alia says, “Seedha ghar mein ghuse hai Raees bhai,” to which SRK says, “Ammi jaan kehti thi, koi bhi party choti ya badi nahi hoti. Jaana Zaroor.” However, when Ranbir’s Jordan pointed out that SRK should have entered the house through the front door rather than breaking the ceiling, SRK plugged the brand they were promoting.

Take a look at the ad here:

As soon as the ad went online, it broke the internet. Fans started to spam the comment section and massive attention was drawn towards the ad. While one wrote, “What are the budgets for these ads? Damn!” another asked, “I love these ads. The one with Jawaan, Barfi and Shanaya was great too,” another added “Please bring this crossover in movies too,” a third user said. “Kitna ameer h yeh brand yaar,” wondered another.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in Brahmastra. However, they did not share a scene in the film. SRK and Alia have worked together in Alia in Dear Zindagi. However, SRK and Ranbir are yet to share the screen together.

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor’s work front, the actor is rumoured to be starring in Ramayan, wherein he will be playing the role of Lord Ram. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is busy working for Jigra.

