Mumbai AQI worsens, Deepika Padukone raises concern over air quality, seeks help: ‘Children are…’

Mumbai air quality news: Deepika Padukone has raised concerns about increasing pollution levels in Mumbai, saying residents and children in the city are “choking”.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has raised concerns about the increasing pollution levels in Mumbai, saying that residents and children in the city are “choking” due to poor air quality. On Thursday, she shared a post on her Instagram Story highlighting the issue and urged authorities to take action. Deepika posted a screenshot showing the city’s pollution levels and tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), asking officials to look into the problem.

Expressing concern about the situation in the city, Padukone wrote that the people living in Mumbai, especially children, are struggling to breathe due to the worsening air quality. Her post read, “The citizens of this city and its children are choking! How is this okay!? @my_bmc | @mybmchealth please help!.”

Mumbai witnessed hazy conditions on Thursday as the Air Quality Index dropped to 111, placing it in the moderate category. A health impact message on Thursday stated, “Minor breathing discomfort for sensitive people” amid concerning AQI.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2024 film ‘Singham Again’, where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. The actress will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘King‘, which is expected to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. Apart from that, she is also part of filmmaker Atlee’s Telugu action film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, which also stars Allu Arjun.

