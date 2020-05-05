As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, Mumbai-based artist Ranjit Dahiya has paid his tribute to Irrfan Khan by making a huge sketch of the phenomenal actor. The actor’s wall mural was painted by the artist in the bylanes of Waroda Road, Bandra, as a tribute to his favourite actor. Also Read - 'There Was Something About His Smile'! Anil Kapoor Pays Most Beautiful Tribute to Irrfan Khan in Throwback Photos

Speaking to ANI, the artist mentioned that the news of the seasoned actor's demise initiated him to do the wall painting. "When I came to know the sad demise of my favourite actor Irrfan khan, I wanted to give tribute to him," said Dahiya.

The wall painting, mixed in black, yellow, and white colour, sees a close-up shot of the late Lunchbox actor, where Dahiya said he focused more on his eyes which were loved by his fans. "It took me three days to complete this wall painting. I am still working on it. It's a small tribute to my favourite actor Irrfan Khan," added Dhaiya.

Have a look at the pictures:

Maharashtra: Artist Ranjit Dahiya paints a mural of actor Irrfan Khan, who recently passed away, on the wall of a house in Bandra,Mumbai.He says, “Khan was one of my favorite actors so I decided to pay him tribute by painting his mural. I’ve been working on it since last 3 days”. pic.twitter.com/UGcWeEzM9V — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Irrfan died on Wednesday, April 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was hospitalised due to colon infection and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was 53.

Irrfan was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health. With critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.