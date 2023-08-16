Home

Mumbai Based Casting Director Breaks Skull of 18-Year-Old Girl For Saying ‘No’ to Sexual Advances

A Mumbai based casting director recently broke the skull of an 18-year-old girl for saying 'no' to sexual advances.

Mumbai Based Casting Director Breaks Skull of 18-Year-Old Girl: Mumbai based casting director was recently arrested for a heinous crime by the police. At a time when there is outrage in the parliament and television debate over women’s security and justice to survivors of gender violence, a horrific incident has occurred in Maharashtra’s capital. The city is known for being the sole destination of aspiring actors and directors who want to make it big in Bollywood. There has always been constant debate over the safety of outsiders, especially women in the world of glitz and glamour. The rape attempt and ruthless assault of a teenage girl by the casting director has sent shockwaves about the perversion and crime prevailing in our society.

CASTING DIRECTOR TRIED TO KILL TEENAGER FOR REFUSING HIS ADVANCES

The police arrested Deepak Malakar, a resident of Bihar was arrested on Monday, August 12, 2023, after he fled from the crime scene. Malakar allegedly banged the 18-year-old victim’s skull to the wall after she refused sexual advances. The 26-year-old accused is a film editor and casting director. The teenager had befriended Malakar in 2023 on Facebook. He approached the girl’s parents two months ago with a marriage proposal. They agreed and allowed him to stay at their 1-BHK flat. The accused had tried to initiate intimate relations with the girl who is an aspiring actress. The latter first wanted to complete her education before trying her luck in B-town, the police informed. The accused took the 18-year-old to his friend’s flat in Versova where he tried to sexually assault her. A police officer told, “When she resisted, he banged her head to the wall and rained blows on her face till she collapsed. Assuming that she was dead, he panicked, locked the flat from outside, and fled the city,” as reported by Times of India.

The victim regained consciousness and shouted for help which alerted the neighbours who called the police and came to her rescue. Malakar has admitted to the police that he tried to kill the girl for rejecting his advances. The police officer stated that, “The accused had switched off his phone, but was communicating with his friends by making calls from local booths and pedestrians’ phones in Surat. Finally, the ATM withdrawals helped us track down his location on Monday.”

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (outrage modesty), and 354 (D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been filed against the accused.

