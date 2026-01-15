Home

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Dhurandhar actress Saumya Tandon faces trouble at polling booth after being missing from the voter list, video goes viral

Dhurandhar actress Saumya Tandon was unable to find her name on the Mumbai BMC voter list, causing confusion at the polling booth. Watch the viral video here.

The Maharashtra local body elections on Thursday saw an unexpected moment for ‘Dhurandhar’ fame actor Saumya Tandon. The actress, determined to cast her vote, faced confusion and delays at multiple polling booths in Mumbai as her name appeared missing from the voter list.

Despite checking her voting details online before heading out, Saumya found herself being redirected from one booth to another. At each location, officials guided her differently, leaving her uncertain about where she should cast her vote.

What did Saumya Tandon say?

Speaking to the media, Saumya explained the unusual situation. She revealed that even after taking screenshots of her online voter details and confirming the instructions, she was still asked to move to different booths. “I actually went out to vote, and I checked online. There was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I had to come to this location. I took a screenshot online, but when I came here, they are now sending me to some other location because they are saying that your location is showing somewhere else online,” she said.

Saumya further added, “Earlier, when I checked online today, they told me to go to Dalmia College. So now I don’t know why this confusion is there. When I reached here after checking my name online, they told me that I have to go to some other location.”

Saumya’s determination despite the hurdle

Despite the hurdles, Saumya remained committed to exercising her civic duty. Smiling, she said, “Yes, of course. I want to vote. This is my right, and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote.” She emphasized that she had even skipped a shoot to ensure she could vote, showing the importance she places on participating in democracy.

More about Mumbai BMC Elections 2026

The elections are being conducted across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The event has seen active campaigns and high expectations, as the results will shape local governance in these key regions.

BREAKING : Dhurandar movie actress Saumya Tandon exposed Election Commission “I wanted to vote in #BMCElection2026 so i skipped my shooting today. But when i came here, they are saying i should ho to Goregaon (W) contrary to what i saw on website”

pic.twitter.com/5nQy7RgG73 — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) January 15, 2026

About Saumya Tandon and Dhurandhar

Saumya Tandon is known for her role as Ulfat Jahan in the film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and other commendable performers including Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik and Manav Gohil.

