Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Teaser Out: Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will release on September 9, 2021, across 240+ countries and territories. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks.

In these recent times, we have seen doctors and medical warriors working day and night selflessly to save lives. Can we really imagine our lives without these unsung heroes, especially during such tough times? Telling the story of such heroic acts of bravery and valour, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the medical drama, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26th, 2008.

Watch Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser:

Featuring some of the most talented artists, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch on Amazon Prime Video on September 9th, 2021, across 240+ countries and territories.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.