The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, addressed a press conference today afternoon and shed some light on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Police Chief said that they have gone through the accounts of the late actor and yet to find anything that can prove ‘foul play’. The Mumbai Police Commissioner said in the media briefing, “Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account. During the probe, we found that he had Rs 18 crores in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account found. We are still probing.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Says Actor Was 'Suffering From Bipolar Disorder, Was Undergoing Treatment'

Rejecting the reports of Sushant’s duplex flat in Bandra residence, he said, “The flat was sealed that day (June 14) itself. The next day (June 15), forensic teams and doctors visited the flat and completed their investigations there, only after that the flat was unsealed.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Hospital Dean Says 'There is No Foul Play in His Death'

Amid the tug of war between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, the Police chief said, “there is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not.”

The Mumbai Commissioner even stated that the actor had ‘Bipolar Disorder’ and was ‘undergoing treatment and taking medicines’ for the same. He even said that ‘what circumstances led to his death is the subject of investigation’. He also told news agency ANI that so far 56 people have recorded their statement and all angles are being investigated – professional rivalry, financial transactions, or health.

He even revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput searched terms such as ‘painless death’, ‘bipolar disorder’ and ‘schizophrenia’ before taking the drastic step. He even stated that no party was held at his residence on June 13.