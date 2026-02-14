Mumbai police record statements of Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty, managers; crime scene recreated in firing probe

The investigation into the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has gathered pace, with the Mumbai Crime Branch taking several fresh steps to crack the case. In a major development, the police have recorded the statements of the managers of actor Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, while also recreating the entire sequence of events linked to the shocking incident.

With new financial details coming to light and more arrests likely, the case is now moving into a crucial phase.

Ranveer Singh’s Managers’ statements recorded in threat angle

Sources said that Ranveer Singh, who is currently working on Shetty’s film, had received a threatening voice note from a person claiming to be linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller allegedly demanded money.

After receiving the threat, the actor immediately informed senior police officials. This prompted the Crime Branch to dig deeper into whether there were earlier threats or any possible connection between the warning and the firing incident.

Police have now officially recorded the statements of both Ranveer Singh’s manager and Rohit Shetty’s manager as part of the investigation.

Crime scene recreation from Pune to Mumbai

In a dramatic move, the Crime Branch recreated the entire journey of the accused. The reconstruction was carried out with four accused currently in custody, Swapnil Sakat, Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure, and Samarth Pomaji.

Officers traced every step, starting from the purchase of a scooter in Pune. The team then followed the same road route taken by the accused to Mumbai. They also visited all the stops made during the journey before reaching the final point near Vile Parle station, where the scooter was parked.

Throughout the recreation exercise, the accused were questioned continuously. Their statements were matched with the route and events being recreated. The entire process was recorded on video to strengthen the evidence.

Rs 51,000 payment trail exposed

The probe has also uncovered new financial details. Earlier, police had stated that the accused were paid Rs 40,000. However, during the reconstruction, the accused reportedly revealed that after delivering the scooter to Mumbai, the main accused, Shubham Lonkar, handed them an additional Rs 11,000.

This means the total amount paid was Rs 51,000. Out of this, Rs 30,000 was used to buy the scooter, while Rs 21,000 was spent by the accused.

Investigators believe this money trail could play a key role in linking all those involved.

More arrests likely, shooter still missing

According to sources, Praveen Lonkar, named as the sixth accused, is expected to be taken into custody from jail in the next few days, once legal formalities are completed.

However, even two weeks after the firing, the main shooter and one accomplice are still absconding. Police teams are actively searching for them and following multiple leads.

With every passing day, the case is unfolding layer by layer, and Mumbai Police appear determined to leave no stone unturned.